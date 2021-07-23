Mark Charter

Mark is an anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, with nearly a decade of experience under his belt. He joined the 27 News Team in July of 2021 and couldn't be prouder to call Madison home, especially since he is a true Midwesterner at heart. Mark was born in Hibbing, Minnesota and graduated from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.

Speaking of the Midwest, Mark's first job out of college brought him to Bismarck, North Dakota, where he was an anchor, producer, and reporter. After his tenure there, Mark traded his parka for a tank-top and took on the desert life in Tucson, Arizona, where he was anchor and reporter.

Even though that parka will be making a comeback now, Mark is excited to leave 110-degree heat behind and take advantage of the lakes, cold beer and all the food this incredible region has to offer. He and his partner love the outdoors and have dubbed themselves "happy hour connoisseurs", so recommendations are always welcome!

Morning news has always been a big part of Mark's career, and he couldn't be happier to share his passion with South Central Wisconsin. Pour yourself a cup of coffee and watch Mark weekday mornings from 4:30-7am, alongside Rebecca Ribley and Max Tsaparis.

Connect with Mark here:

https://www.facebook.com/MarkCharterTV

https://twitter.com/markchartertv