New fan activities for Packers training camp

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — Packers training camp starts July 28, and the team has rolled out new activities with COVID-19 safety in mind.

According to a news release from Packers spokesperson Katie Hermsen, players won't be able to ride kids' bikes this season thanks to COVID-19, usually an annual tradition to kick of training camp. As an alternative, the Packers will run the DreamDrive From Home program.

"Fans can register and pledge to complete a specific amount of miles at their favorite locations and at their own pace and convenience. For every mile pledged and ridden, American Family will donate $1 to We All Rise," Hermsen said in the release.

We All Rise is a Green Bay-based resource center dedicated to providing education, paths to employment, housing and mental health services to the Black community.

The team will also hold two different family-focused events, with the Packers and Bellin Health Bike Rodeo July 29 and the Bellin Blitz July 31. The bike rodeo will feature free helmet fittings, a bike giveaway and a bike safety course for kids. The Bellin Blitz will offer games and prizes for families in the Lambeau parking lot.

Additionally, the Lambeau Field Atrium is open daily, with access to the Packers Hall of Fame, Pro Shop and the 1919 Kitchen and Tap. Hermsen said all fans should remember that Lambeau Field is now a cashless facility.