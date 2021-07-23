Olympic Games, Tokyo-style: The pandemic era, in miniature

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympics are often billed as a slice of the globalized 21st-century world in miniature. But for these weeks in Tokyo, they feel more like an industrial-strength clip reel of humanity’s last 18 months, rendered in miniature. There are ghostly airports devoid of bustle. There are cavernous arenas where no crowds will roar. There are stringent rules that are spottily enforced — and spottily ignored. There are disputes over restrictions and worries about outsiders causing superspreader events. As the Tokyo Games begin, like so many Olympics they reflect the world in which they are taking place.