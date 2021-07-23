One dead in Rock County crash

TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Rock County authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon in the town of La Prairie.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

According to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office, Sandra Reyna of Beloit died from her injuries in the 5400 block of S. CTH J at approximately 4:00 p.m. July 21.

Reyna was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. The crash is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.