Opera in the Park celebrates 20 years and returns to in-person this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Celebrating 20 years and the return of live music, Madison's tradition, Opera in The Park, is back at Garner Park after a year of performing online.

"It's so incredibly exciting to make music again, for live people and not just over a screen," said Madison Opera's general director, Kathryn Smith. "It's almost sort of, we've been planning it and imagining it, but knowing it's happening, it's just there's sort of no words to say how excited we all are," Smith said.

Those planning to attend the event are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and alcoholic beverages.

The park will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers said the musicians will perform a variety of different styles of music from a number of opera and Broadway favorites.

One of the opera singers, Amanda Majeski, comes from the Paris Opera and is a new Wisconsin resident.

"I'm so happy to be here in Madison. Now I live in Sheboygan, which is only two hours away and so to bring beautiful music to the people of Wisconsin is just such a miraculous gift, truly," Majeski said.

Andrew Stanton is making his opera debut and he said he went to Luther College in Iowa.

"I remember googling the opera companies in the region and the first thing that I saw was 'Madison Opera in the Park,' and I thought this is the coolest thing," Stanton said. "It's just wild to actually be here. Being a part of it. It's a real honor."

After almost a year without music, singer, Rehanna Thelwell, said it was really challenging.

"You kind of feel almost taken out of your own industry. However, things are coming back and it's a very happy feeling to know that people were just as hungry for the arts as we were," said Thelwell.

Veteran Kyle Ketelsen will be performing again, and Stephanie Rhodes Russell will be conducting the opera.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event and our very own George Smith will be co-hosting along side Kathryn Smith, the general director of the Madison Opera.

