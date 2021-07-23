Pet of the Week: Meet Clear!

(WKOW) -- This week's pet of the week is currently living at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, but this ball of energy is ready to go home with you today!

2-year-old Clear is 80 pounds of love and personality and is perfect for a family that has lots of time to play with him.

He's best-suited for a home with no small children, and he'll be the goodest boy for someone who has patience and time to train him.

He also loves to be brushed, and that will help his long coat stay gorgeous.

If you'd like to meet Clear, you can stop by the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin!