Rock County confirms four Delta variant COVID-19 cases

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Public Health Department announced Friday that four people in the county have tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19, the fourth strain of the virus identified in the area.

According to a news release from health officer Katrina Harwood, the Alpha, Beta and Gamma strains had all previously been diagnosed in Rock County. The Delta variant spreads much more rapidly than all of them, although the existing COVID-19 vaccines are 90 percent effective against hospitalization and death.

"With these variants in our community, it is very important that everyone continue to follow the prevention guidance," Harwood said in the release.

Harwood said people should stay vigilant with health guidelines: get vaccinated, wear a mask until vaccinated, maintain six feet of social distancing indoors when possible and avoid crowded indoor spaces.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are 120 total confirmed cases of the Delta variant. Of those, around 23 are in South Central Wisconsin.