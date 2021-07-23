Sheriff: Investigating triple homicide in the Town of Hamilton; A ‘targeted act’

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) – La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said that three bodies found at the entrance to a quarry are being investigated as a triple homicide. He also called the homicides a ‘targeted act’.

The sheriff spoke to the media in Holmen Friday afternoon where he provided details on the bodies found earlier in the day.

He said that shortly before 5 a.m., two workers of the Milestone Quarry at N6290 County M discovered three bodies at the entrance to the quarry.

Wolf said that besides the sheriff’s office, the state’s crime lab, investigators from the state Department of Criminal Investigation, La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office, and La Crosse County Coroner are looking into the deaths.

They are working to identify the victims involved. The sheriff said autopsies would be performed in Rochester at a later date. He declined to say when asked how the three died. He said that the deaths happened between darkness and 5 a.m. when the bodies were found.

Wolf did say that authorities have spent the day gathering evidence at the scene which he described as ‘complex’. No vehicles were found at the scene when the bodies were found.

The sheriff said this wasn’t a random act, that it happened at that location for a specific reason, and that there shouldn’t be a concern for area residents.

No one is in custody at the moment in connection with the homicides according to Wolf, nor are there any suspects at this point in the investigation. He said that they will likely be at the location for the rest of the day. County Highways M and S remain closed due to the investigation.

The sheriff did ask any members of the public who live along either of the two roads and may have security cameras that investigators would be interested in seeing any video that may show any vehicles traveling along that road between the time it became dark Thursday night and 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Another update is expected early Friday evening.

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) – A death investigation is underway near West Salem by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

Roads around the scene near the intersection of County Highway M and County Highway S in the Town of Hamilton were blocked off by sheriff’s deputies since Friday morning.

The reason for the investigation isn’t known, but the WXOW crew on the scene has observed a number of official vehicles near the intersection including a vehicle believed to belong to the state crime lab.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office told WXOW that more information would be released by Sheriff Jeff Wolf later Friday afternoon. A 1:30 p.m. news conference is planned to release that information.

