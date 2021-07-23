Sheriffs: Two motorcycles crash, two seriously injured

TOWN OF RUTLAND (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office reported two men were taken to UW Hospital after crashing into one another while on motorcycles Friday.

Officials received a call reporting a crash involving two motorcycles and injuries on HWY14 at Hill Road in the town of Rutland at 10:06 a.m.

Oregon police, fire, and EMS departments resounded to assist the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the two motorcyclists were traveling together, a 63-year-old man on a 2013 Harley Davidson and a 61-year-old man on a 2016 Harley Davidson.

Law enforcement reported the motorcycles collided, pinning the 63-year-old under his bike and throwing the 61-year-old from his.

According to deputies, the 61-year-old was only wearing a half helmet. Both men were seriously injured and taken to the UW Hospital.

Officials closed HWY 14 in both directions, but it was reopened at 11:25 a.m.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone it is motorcycle season and to "look twice and save a life."