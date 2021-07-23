Stolen vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash on I-39

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The driver of an allegedly stolen car has been arrested after a crash on I-39 Friday morning.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 am, after getting reports of a reckless driver on the interstate. The driver of the stolen car crashed into an SUV in the northbound lane, near milepost 180.

The driver of the SUV caught a glimpse of the stolen car's license plate and reported it to police. Officers say they found the car about 20 minutes after the crash. The vehicle was registered out of Madison, and the owners have since been notified.

Police say the drive of the stolen vehicle had a warrant through the Department of Corrections. He was taken to Dane County Jail