Super Bowl XLV Packers visit Boys & Girls Club of Dane County

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Members of the Super Bowl XLV winning Green Bay Packers are on the road visiting various spots in Wisconsin. As the Packers Road Trip continued, one of their Friday stops included a visit to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.

Packers alum Ryan Grant enjoys touring around the state after hanging up his cleats.

"It feels good to be back and I'll tell you, the feeling and support [from Packers fans] hasn't changed," said Grant, a former Green Bay running back. "Any time you can give back, help kids out and really just see some smiles, there's nothing better than this."

Each retired Packers player spoke to the crowd about how succeed on the field and in life.

"Make sure that you have that work ethic," said James Jones, a former wide receiver. "If you work hard every single day, great things will happen to you."

"Working hard could be you learning a skill. Go home and you practice it," said Morgan Burnett, former defensive back. "Believe that you can achieve those goals and that'll build your confidence."

Laura Ford-Harris, Chief Development Officer of The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, appreciated how well the players connected with the kids.

"We had a young lady talk about dreaming about her father coming back one day and one of the players was able to connect right away and said 'That's my dream every day to see him again,'" said Ford-Harris. "They know there's not that much difference between them and our members."

Ford-Harris says these moments build lifelong memories for the members.

The Packers will continue their road trip throughout the weekend.