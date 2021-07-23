Suspected rebels kill 16 in eastern Congo

CHANICHANI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s military says at least 16 people were killed and eight injured after an attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces rebels in Congo’s North Kivu province. Others remain missing after the ambush that took place Thursday on a road between the towns of Chanichani and Mayi-Moya, around 30miles north of Beni. The civilians were traveling in a truck that was in a convoy with a military escort. When the convoy was attacked their truck, heavily laden with goods, overturned. The chief medical officer of the Oicha zone, Dr. Jerome Kambale Munuambethe, confirmed that at least 16 people were killed. He said others are in critical condition.