Two taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Madison east side apartment complex

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire that sent two people in a Madison apartment complex on the east side to the hospital Friday morning.

The fire department responded just after 9 a.m. to a report of smoke seen coming from the outside of an apartment unit.

Firefighters said, when they arrived they found the smoke was coming from a small fire on the stovetop of the affected apartment and was put out immediately, and that it produced more heat and smoke then fire, not causing any damage.

Fire crews reported the only occupant in the apartment was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries. In a search of the complex another building occupant reported a medical emergency while crews were on scene, and was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The department cleared the smoke from the affected apartment unit and the rest of the buildings occupants were able to go back inside.