Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend

BEIJING (AP) — A typhoon is forecast to bring heavy rains to Taiwan and coastal China over the weekend, days after the worst flooding on record in a central province caused at least 33 deaths. Typhoon In-fa is expected to make landfall in the coastal province of Zhejiang either Sunday afternoon or early Monday morning. Zhejiang and Fujian province to the south issued warnings about the risks of the typhoon and called on local officials to take preventative measures. Those usually include recalling fishing boats to port and relocating people living in vulnerable coastal communities. The typhoon is expected to pass north of Taiwan, while still bringing considerable rain to the island.