West side burglary suspect at large in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A burglary suspect is at large Thursday morning after police said he took personal items from a home on the west side, and unsuccessfully tried to burglarize two others.

On Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to the 5500 block of Barton Road for reports of a burglary. A resident told them her purse and other items were taken from her home, with some of them scattered on her lawn.

While officers were investigating that alleged crime, two other homes in the 5300 block of Dorsett Drive, just two blocks away, were also targeted. Residents reported a man trying to get inside their homes, but he was unsuccessful.

Police are still looking for the man. If you have any information, call MPD.