Wisconsin native accounted for from WWII

(WKOW) -- Military officials announced a Wisconsin native who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for.

They were able to identify 23-year-old Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg of Antigo.

Doernenburg was on the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He was one of 429 crewmen who died.

Scientists used dental records and DNA analysis to identify him.

Doernenburg will be buried in Antigo in September.