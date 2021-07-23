Woodman’s now accepting EBT SNAP for Instacart online payment

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Online grocery delivery service Instacart announced Friday that Woodman's Markets customers will be able to use SNAP benefits to pay on their app, expanding their service.

According to a news release from Instacart, the USDA recently approved the expansion in hopes of removing the barrier of transportation to make groceries more accessible.

“Expanding EBT SNAP to reach same-day online grocery delivery is important to help people access the food they need, and we look forward to introducing this payment integration across Wisconsin and Illinois in partnership with Woodman’s Marketsm,” Instacart spokesperson David Healy said in the release.

Instacart will waive delivery fees through September 16 for customers' first three EBT SNAP orders.

“Our work to integrate SNAP/EBT acceptance into our eCommerce programs is now being realized. Both current and potential customers will now be able to use their benefits not only in our stores, but also online,” Woodman's president Clint Woodman said in the release.