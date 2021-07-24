Authorities look for missing 83-year-old woman

TOWN OF FARMINGTON (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking a 83-year-old woman from the town of Farmington who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said Kathleen Ann Collins has been missing since 12 p.m. She was last seen at her home on Shalom Drive.

Collins' husband told deputies she drove off with her dog, a white Maltese, and may be traveling to Sheboygan to visit a previous address on Lenz Court or to visit her deceased father in a cemetery.

According to deputies, Collins is driving a 2018 silver Mercedes S560 with a Florida license plate "HYBZ24" and a sunroof.

Officials described her as five feet four inches, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and short brown hair. They reported she was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown shorts, sandals.

If you have any information about where Collins is, contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 262-335-4434.