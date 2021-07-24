China cancels flights, moves ships as typhoon approaches

BEIJING (AP) — Airline flights have been canceled in eastern China and cargo ships were ordered out of the area as Typhoon In-fa churns toward the mainland after dumping rain on Taiwan. In-fa was forecast to hit the coast of Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on Sunday afternoon or evening. The Taiwan weather bureau said the storm had sustained winds of 155 kph (95 mph) with gusts up to 191 kph (120 mph) as it moved northwest away from the island. No deaths or injuries were reported there. The official Xinhua News Agency said schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang were ordered to close.