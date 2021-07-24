Groups urge state to protect last wild Atlantic salmon in US

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new push to protect the final remaining wild Atlantic salmon in the U.S. is unlikely to land the fish on a key state endangered list. Atlantic salmon once teemed in U.S. rivers, but now return to only a handful of rivers in Maine. The fish are protected at the federal level, but a coalition of environmental groups and scientists said the salmon could be afforded more protections if they were added to Maine’s list. The commissioner of the state’s Department of Marine Resources told The Associated Press he does not intend to add the fish to the list because he does not believe it “would afford additional conservation benefits.”