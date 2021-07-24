More heat, more humidity… oh my

MADISON (WKOW) - The ridge isn't breaking down but we will see some relief from the heat and humidity... it'll just be a few days.

Take a look at the dew point forecast over the next few days... notice, we'll start to dry out towards the end of the week.

And take a look at our temperatures too... eventually we'll see a break from heat.

But until then, it's going to be hot and humid. Take a look at our temperatures and heat index values through the day on Sunday.

And our heat index values will be high throughout the start of the week; Tuesday could, once again, feel like we're in the mid to upper 90s for heat index values.

During these prolonged periods of heat and humidity, here's some tips to beat the heat.

When it comes to rain chances, they're not looking too good. There'll be isolated chances towards the middle of next week, with the best chance occurring Wednesday.