Hot & humid with storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat cranks up Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 90s possible.

Saturday started off humid and very warm, with most waking up to the mid-70s.

While the morning time remains dry for majority of southern Wisconsin. Shower and storm chances start to creep in mid-late morning for the northern/central part of the viewing area.

Another round is possible early afternoon, with all of us drying out by this evening.

Strong to severe storms are a possibility, with the main threats being gusty damaging winds and hail. A very little tornado threat for the very southeastern part of Walworth County.

Most of the area is under a 'Marginal Risk' which is the lowest rank of risk there is.

Dew points will likely be and stay in the low 70s majority of the day, feeling pretty miserable outside.

High dew points turn a focus to heat index values.

While air temps will still be hot, heat index values will be even hotter with some values potentially reaching 100 or right below 100 by late-afternoon into the evening. Sunday will once again be hot, similar to Saturday.

Although, no rain chances for Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are expected.