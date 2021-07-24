Janesville police arrest suspect connected to shots fired incident

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department arrested a suspect on multiple charges connected to a shots fired incident Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Center Avenue to reports of hearing four to five shots just before 5 a.m.

Officers said, when they arrived, they found several shell casings on the porch of a home nearby.

Witnesses told law enforcement they saw two men shooting a handgun from the porch toward a field in the area.

The department reported they found one of the men, Gerson Antonio-Grenedo Rivera-Flores, 22-years-old, of Janesville, involved and arrested him on charges of intoxicated use of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

According to law enforcement, no one reported injuries or property damage connected to the incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Detective Bureau.