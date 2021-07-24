Lake Delton police find person dead in ravine, drug paraphernalia nearby

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Lake Delton police are investigating after finding a person dead Saturday morning in the water of a ravine.

Officials were called at 11:41 a.m. to Clara Avenue and Shady Lane, where there were reports of someone face down in the ravine.

The Dells-Delton EMS, Delton Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted Lake Delton Police Department.

Authorities said when they arrived, the person was lying face down in the water that runs under Clara Avenue. Crews performed life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

Police reported drug paraphernalia was found nearby. An official cause of death has not been released.

The Lake Delton Police Department is continuing to investigate the death and says there is no danger to the public at this time.