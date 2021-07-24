Michigan resident says noose in window meant for politicians

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A white man in western Michigan says a noose he placed in a window was a statement against corrupt politicians and had nothing to do with race. WOOD-TV reports Friday that someone took a photo of the noose in a second-floor window at Greg Kazemier’s Grand Rapids home and posted it Thursday on social media The 59-year-old Kazemier tells the television station that his ire is aimed at elected officials in Washington. A hangman’s noose is symbolic of the lynching of Blacks, mostly in southern states, and stretches back to the nation’s slavery past and Jim Crow era. It mostly is used now in efforts to intimidate and instill fear.