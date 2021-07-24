Rep. Luria’s pro-Navy, centrist identity may get Jan. 6 test

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria has built a reputation as pro-military and proudly moderate in one of the nation’s most Navy- and Defense Department-dependent swing districts. But she’s also agreed to join a House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which could raise uncomfortable questions about links between the military and extremist groups and test her centrist credentials. Luria, a 20-year Navy veteran and nuclear-trained surface warfare officer, insists the committee can stay bipartisan. But with the prospects of a close midterm election battle next year already looming, the political blowback could still have a lasting effect.