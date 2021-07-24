States share resources as wildfires rage across US West

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Crews from multiple states are battling wildfires in Montana, where five firefighters were injured combatting one of numerous blazes that have ravaged rural lands across the U.S. West. The country’s largest wildfire is southern Oregon’s Bootleg fire, which is over 40% contained. Fire officials say the growth of the sprawling blaze has slowed, but thousands of homes remained threatened on its eastern side. On Saturday, fire crews from California and Utah headed to Montana. Five firefighters were injured Thursday when swirling winds blew flames back on them at the Devil’s Creek fire near the rural town of Jordan. The Alder Creek fire in southwest Montana has charred over 6,800 acres and is threatening nearly 240 homes.