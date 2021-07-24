Surfing science: Dependent on weather, defined by the ocean

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — Olympic surfing’s debut is proving that these wave riders are unsung masters of science — in climatology, meteorology and oceanography. Serious wave chasers are by default atmospheric science junkies because there are few, if any, sports that are both dependent on an uncontrollable variable — the weather — and defined by a literal uneven playing field — the ocean. At the Olympics, organizers are preparing for at least three days of competition over an eight day period, which begins July 25.