Teen shot in Beloit Friday night

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Officers said they responded to the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue Friday night around 11 p.m. The teen told police he was outside when he heard gunshots in the area and then was wounded.

He has been treated for his injury and released from a local hospital.

If you know anything about the incident, call Beloit Police at (608) 757-2244, or submit a tip to Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers.