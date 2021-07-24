Three teens suspected of stealing vehicle are arrested after chase

MADISON (WKOW) -- Janesville police say they have three teens in custody that they believe stole a vehicle out of Whitewater, and then tried to flee when police confronted them.

According to officers, they saw what they believed to be a stolen vehicle at the gas pumps at 108 Center Avenue Friday afternoon. When they came in contact with the vehicle, the occupants took off on foot.

The driver, 18-year-old Trevion Church, was caught in the 100 block of S. Locust Street. One passenger, 18-year-old Thomdrecus Ross, went into the gas station and was taken into custody there. Two 17-year-old passengers took off, but only one was caught. He was spotted on a bike trail by a passerby who alerted officers.

All three teens are being held at the Rock County Jail. The search for the fourth passenger is still ongoing.

They face several charges including operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, resisting an officer, and bail jumping.

