Tricoci stylists break down the summer’s hottest hairstyles

(WKOW) -- A stylist with Tricoci University of Beauty Culture in Janesville stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to showcase the hottest hairstyles of the summer.

According to Brizella Alexander, most of the styles feature short hair - including the modern mullet, which is apparently making a comeback!

She says that social media is a huge driver of hairstyle trends, especially TikTok.

"Our general community wants to be a part of those most popular trends," she said. "People pull up a TikTok video or Instagram photo, and that's their inspiration."

Other trends this summer include a short, blunt bob, the classic pixie cut, and long hair with long layers.

Of course, Alexander says, if you are looking to make dramatic changes, you need to be ready to take the time to style these cuts so that they look great on you.

Watch the full demonstration of the hot styles above.