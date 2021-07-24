UW-Madison Police: One dead, others injured in rollover crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person died, and the teenage driver and other teenage passengers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled Friday night.

The UW-Madison Police Department responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. about a serious crash on Lake Mendota Drive, near Frautschi Point.

Police said one passenger was thrown from the car and died, the teen driver and other teen passengers were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

Investigators report the vehicle was heading east on Lake Mendota Drive when the driver lost control on a bend leading to it rolling several times before it landed upside down off the road.

The UW-Madison Police Department is investigating the crash.