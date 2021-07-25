Hotels in Madison filling up as CrossFit Games approach

MADISON (WKOW) -- The NOBULL CrossFit Games are back in Madison this week for the first time since 2019 with more than 600 athletes from around the world arriving to compete for the title "Fittest on Earth."

The competition features different events that test strength, agility, stamina and determination.

The influx of competitors has been a boon for area hotels.

"We're full. All the area hotels in Madison and greater Madison area are busy because of what CrossFit does," said Eric Lund, owner of Clarion Suites At The Alliant Energy Center. "It brings in millions and millions of dollars to the area, and it's just wonderful to see it and getting back to some more normal times."

Lund's hotel is directly connected to the Alliant Energy Center, and he said his other hotels in the area are also completely booked.

"It's not just our hotels -- it's city wide," he said. "The restaurants, the shops, the gas stations, everyone will be impacted by this great event that comes to the city."

Sportswear company NOBULL is the title sponsor for the event, which starts on Tuesday. Tickets start at $25 online.