Dodge County Sheriff looking for missing Beaver Dam teen

missing beaver dam teen - Jose Keyes
BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen from Beaver Dam.

In a Facebook post, the department said 14-year-old Jose Keyes is missing from Crystal Lake Park.

He was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless athletic shirt and blue flowered swim shorts.

The sheriff's office said Keyes has high-functioning special needs similar to Autism.

If you see Keyes, call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726 ext. 8.

