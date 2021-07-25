Dodge County Sheriff looking for missing Beaver Dam teen

Dodge County Sheriff looking for missing Beaver Dam teenNew
BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen from Beaver Dam.
In a Facebook post, the department said 14-year-old Jose Keyes is missing from Crystal Lake Park.
He was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless athletic shirt and blue flowered swim shorts.
The sheriff's office said Keyes has high-functioning special needs similar to Autism.
If you see Keyes, call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726 ext. 8.