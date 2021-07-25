Dry, HOT and mostly sunny

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat continues this Sunday across southern Wisconsin!

It'll be another hot one with highs likely ranging from upper 80s to low 90s across the region.

While the heat continues, the humidity won't be AS high as what was experienced Sunday. Dew point values are expected to drop to the low 60s, possibly upper 50s as we go on through Sunday.

Therefore, heat index values will be rather close to the air temperature once again unlike Saturday.

It'll be dry Sunday, no rain chances. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected.

The hot weather sticks around for half of the work week. Highs will likely remain in the low 90s through Wednesday, returning to the 80s for the rest of the week into next weekend.

The week looks rather dry.

Although, there are a couple of times we could see some rain, very little overall is expected.

Isolated shower chances are in the forecast for Tuesday p.m. and Wednesday overnight into Thursday. Drier weather returns Thursday and Friday.

We take a break from the hazy skies today, although smoke returns in decent amounts Monday.