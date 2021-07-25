First pitch thrown by WKOW’s very own in honor of his retirement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senior Chief Meteorologist, Bob Lindmeier threw the first pitch at today's Madison Mallards game.

In celebration of Lindmeier's retirement, WKOW and the Mallards hosted a game with 1,000 bobbleheads of Bob himself.

The first 1,000 guests received one hand-delivered from Lindmeier.

Fans and friends, including the 27 News team, joined Lindmeier at the game for his special day. His family were also in the stands cheering him on as he threw his fastball.

Sheryl Lindmeier, Bob's wife, told 27 News she enjoys the miniature size version of her husband, "It's fun. I have one sitting on my desk at home and I just love it."

Lindmeier has been with WKOW for nearly 41 years, which he family still cannot believe. "I've grown up with him and I've seen the impact he's made out of the community and how much he cares about the community," Lindmeier's son Brandon stated, "You see it every year with all the events that he does in the community. You see it when he's out there doing this severe weather. He's so passionate."

Robin Lindmeier, Bob's daughter, is proud to have her father's name. "To have our last name kind of represented by what he's done over 40 years, it just makes me really proud...," Lindmeier explained. "I just know that today is so important for him. He really wanted to make sure that we were all here, and I'm just so proud to support him right now."