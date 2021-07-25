There’s a break from the humidity on the horizon

MADISON (WKOW) - It'll be a few days but when it does arrive... it'll feel very nice.

We're about to start the final, full week of July (hard to believe right) and it's going to be a mixed bag - it'll be hot and humid to start then cooler and drier to end the week.

Here's a look at how Monday will play out, and Tuesday too.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with dew points back in the 60s and 70s, with hazy conditions overhead as winds out of the west move smoke back overhead.

The area does start to see the chance for rain however, it'll be minimal chances starting Tuesday night with isolated to scattered chances on Wednesday and Thurday.

The moisture is going to be the highest on Wednesday before a cold front moves through which will bring down not only cooler air but drier air as well.

But we won't truly feel the full effect of the cold front until Friday, once the air from the upper levels of the atmosphere make their way down to the surface.