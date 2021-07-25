Janesville woman arrested for sixth OWI after police pursuit

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police arrested a woman early Sunday morning on her sixth OWI charge after a brief pursuit.

Police said they initially saw the offending vehicle while investigating a hit-and-run, but do not believe this incident is connected to that.

According to a news release from the Janesville Police Department, Alexandra Kjell's car appeared to be leaving a fluid trail as it drove down the 300 block of South Jackson Street when an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, Kjell sped up, driving around and through a nearby trailer park.

After a brief chase, where she reached speeds of 55 miles per hour, Kjell turned onto a dead-end and was forced to stop. When police checked her license, they found it had been revoked and she had five prior OWI offenses.