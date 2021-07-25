Madison-area comedy show to benefit local nonprofits

(WKOW) -- A local comedy group is putting on a show under the stars this summer that will benefit three Madison-area nonprofits.

Lady Laughs Comedy is putting on three shows at Yahara Bay Distillers starting Friday, July 30. There are two other shows following that: Aug. 27 and Sept. 24.

Dina Nina, founder of Lady Laughs Comedy, will be one of the featured comedians on July 30. She stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Sunday morning to talk about why she's excited about the shows and their good causes.

"We decided to team up with some charities because look, we went through a crazy year, something that I would never wish on my worst enemy, except for a couple, you know," she joked. "It's time for us to get together and laugh and heal, and also support the community."

On July 30, a portion of ticket sales will support United Way of Dane County's Women United. On Aug. 27, Dane Arts Mural Arts will benefit. On Sept. 24, the show will support Planned Parenthood. Each night has a headliner and an all-women lineup.

"It's so important to make sure that there are women's spaces and queer spaces within our city, that we can just be who we are, be funny, and help each other out," said Nina.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $40 for VIP. VIP tickets include a goodie bag with a snack, two drink tickets, and a few other fun items. If you buy tickets to all three events, you get a discount. Click here to buy tickets and view the lineup.