Sauk Prairie kids display creativity in first sidewalk chalk festival

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- The hot temperatures and sticky humidity did not keep Sauk Prairie area kids from having fun in the sun Saturday.

The kids came out for the first Sidewalk Chalk Festival at Oak Grove Park.

Youngsters were free to etch their artistry into the pavement. They got pointers from professional chalk artist Peter Davidson, who added a creation of his own, illustrating the type of jaw-dropping works one can create with sidewalk chalk and a creative eye.

"One thing I do like about chalk art is that you know you don't need an event to do it," Davidson said. "And there's sidewalks everywhere people have driveways and it's just a matter of feeling inspired."

Organizers said they wanted to ensure there would be something for everyone in a family so they ensured the chalking area was near the Saturday farmer's market. They also placed other kids activities nearby and had a live music stage going throughout the afternoon.

"We're so excited to have such good weather and a good turnout today," said Kristina Coopman from River Arts Incorporated. "It's an event that's really for families to come out and enjoy being outside and creating art together."