Thai volunteers aid COVID patients in need of care, testing

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — As Thailand‘s medical system struggles under a surge of coronavirus cases, ordinary people are helping plug the gaps. They’re risking their own health to bring care and supplies to often terrified, exhausted patients who’ve fallen through the cracks. One such group is Samai Will Survive, named after the Bangkok neighborhood where they’re based. The volunteers buy supplies with public donations and visit patients at home, a hundred each day. They’re easing some of the burden on a health care system under severe strain. Hospital beds are in short supply, with 20,000 people waiting for one in Bangkok alone. Nationwide, there are around 15,000 new confirmed cases per day and rising.