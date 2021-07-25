Tunisian teen wins surprise Olympic swimming gold

TOKYO (AP) — Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia was the surprise winner of the 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, beating a field of faster and older swimmers. The 18-year-old finished in 3 minutes, 43.26 seconds after barely squeaking into the final in lane eight. Hafnaoui is only the second Tunisian to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming. He won in 3 minutes, 43.26 seconds on Sunday. The three medalists were separated by less than a second after the eight-lap race. Hafnaoui had tears in his eyes as the anthem of his north Africa country played, and he dedicated his victory to his countrymen.