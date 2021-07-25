Two-car crash reported in Brooklyn; injuries possible

BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- Brooklyn emergency services responded to a two-car crash Sunday afternoon, with multiple injuries possible.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

According to Dane County Communications, the emergency call first came in at 3:45 p.m. reporting two vehicles crashed at the intersection of County Highway 92 and Glenway Road. Brooklyn fire, EMS and police all responded to the scene.

Authorities reported potential injuries over the police scanner, but Dane County Communications could not confirm injury reports. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes are closed in both directions.