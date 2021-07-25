Unvaccinated may face restrictions in Germany, official says

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff says restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if case numbers reach new heights in the coming months. But Helge Braun said in an interview published Sunday in newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he doesn’t expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany. Braun said that unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like restaurants, movie theaters and stadiums “because the residual risk is too high.” Braun said getting vaccinated is important to protect against severe disease and because “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people.”