UW-Madison excluded from vaccination incentive program

UW Madison excluded from the vaccination incentive program

Madison (WKOW) -- Most UW system students now have a lucrative incentive to become fully vaccinated. But that's not the case for UW-Madison students.

Tommy Thompson, the University of Wisconsin System President, wants more students to vax up through a new campaign called '70 for 70'.

Once a UW campus reaches a 70% vaccination rate, its students will become eligible for one of 70 scholarships.

"Those students who become vaccinated will be eligible for a drawing for $7,000 or a scholarship for one year," Thompson said. "I've talked to [the] NIH and the CDC, and they say if you get 70% of your campus, you're fairly well protected on your campus, and that's what I want."

The scholarships will be divided proportionally between campuses based on their enrollment.

Students have to complete their vaccination series by October 15 to be eligible.

If a campus doesn't reach the 70% vaccination mark, those scholarships will be reallocated to other campuses.

Lexi Harrod, a UW student, supports the program.

"I think that would be a great idea," she said. "I hope that the incentive incentives are pushing people to actually go get vaccinated."

UW-Madison officials said the campus is disqualified from the '70 for 70' campaign since its campus community is expected to have a vaccination rate at or higher than 80% this fall.

However, some UW-Madison students told 27 News they'd get the shot even without the incentive.

"I personally feel like it should be mandatory to have the shot," Norma Behrend-Martinez said.

But she says missing out on the potential scholarship is bittersweet.

"It's just kind of unfair to the people who have already been vaccinated," she said.

A UW-Madison spokesperson said campus leaders are considering other methods and incentives to encourage vaccination.