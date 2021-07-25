Video doorbells capture string of burglary attempts on Madison’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Residents of Madison's Orchard Ridge neighborhood are on high alert after video doorbells captured a man attempting to break into some homes on Thursday night.

The crimes happened after 2:00 am in the 5500 block of Barton Road. One resident on that street named Kathy, who declined to give her last name, captured the man on her Ring doorbell.

"I woke up during the night and thought I heard some noises. Finally I decided that it was enough concern that I would come out and check my phone because I have the Ring app," Kathy said. "When I looked at the Ring app, evidently someone approached and tried to enter my front door."

Kathy said she had feelings of "fright" and "total shock."

Luckily, her door was locked and the man walked away without taking anything. Other neighbors, however, weren't as lucky.

One neighbor who wished to remain anonymous had her purse stolen from her home while she was on a walk.

"It was horrible, it was definitely a feeling of violation. This has never happened to me in my lifetime so there was quite a bit of shock," she said. "When I got back, I noticed that there were credit cards, things from my purse, sunglasses strewn on the sidewalk."

Following the burglaries, police have increased their patrols and the Madison Burglary Crime Unit is investigating the incidents.

Kathy says the increased patrols and her security cameras have helped her and other neighbors feel safe.

"Lock your doors, lock your garages, and get a ring doorbell and a security system, and you'll sleep very well like I did last night," Kathy said.