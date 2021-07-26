2021 All-City Swim & Dive springboards back into action

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison All-City Swim & Dive Championships returned after a year hiatus due to the COVD-19 pandemic. This year, the event will be spread out across several pools in the Madison area rather than its normal large venue.

Even with the changes, organizer John McCartney is thrilled to see the event create waves across the city.

"It's such a special thing to have the kids come together and compete," said McCartney. "To have all 13 pools together and compete against people they know from club teams and that. It's such a special event to have them outside and everyone missed that so much last year."

The competitions will be held at eight different pools but still has the same feel for all of the competitors.

"It's not a typical All-City week for the kids but it's so much closer and so much better than what we could do than last year so it's pretty fun to have that excitement back in the air," said McCartney.

Ridgewood diver Mimi Bjorklund made her All-City debut diving in the 11-12 year old girls' division. The event was intense but also exciting.

"It's a bit nerve-racking because I'm not used to seeing this many people at a competition so it's a bit scary," said Bjorklund. "My coaches told me that I could it and that I'm a really good diver and to stay positive."

The 2021 All-City Swim & Dive Championships continue through Saturday, July 31. For more information, click here.