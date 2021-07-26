30 cars currently listed as stolen in Madison
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department currently lists 30 cars as stolen in the Madison area, and have several tips for keeping your vehicle safe.
According to a news release from the MPD, the western area of Madison lists the most stolen cars, with 11. They recommend doing the following to keep your car out of trouble:
- Ensuring all car doors and residence doors are locked.
- Leave exterior lights on at night or utilize motion detecting lights.
- Keep valuables out of sight.
- Remove valuables from your vehicle when unoccupied, including extra keys or garage door openers.
- Keep your garage doors closed and locked when not in use.
- Report all criminal and suspicious activity immediately.