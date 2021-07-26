AP Interview: US calls on China to be responsible power

BEIJING (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat has called on China to look beyond differences and work with the United States on difficult global issues such as climate and the COVID-19 pandemic as a responsible global power. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was responding to Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng, who told her in a meeting Monday that China wants to shelve differences while seeking common ground. Sherman said in a phone interview shortly after successive meetings with Xie and the Chinese foreign minster that “there are some things that rise above specific differences that are the global responsibility of great powers.”