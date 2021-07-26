Belgian party calls for investigation into deadly floods

BRUSSELS (AP) — A political party in Belgium has requested the appointment of a parliamentary commission to investigate the deadly floods that ravaged several towns this month. The Humanist Democratic Centre said it does not want to launch a “witch hunt” but hopes to shed the light on the disaster that killed 37 people in Belgium. Together with the deaths in Germany, the toll from the flooding exceeded 210. Meanwhile, groups of Belgian citizens are considering legal action against the state for its alleged failure to protect them. In a separate action, residents living in towns close to the eastern city of Liege that were ravaged after the Vesdre river spilled its banks, called for an independent investigation.